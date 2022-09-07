Karen Clarice Lee passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Deer Island, Oregon on Aug. 25, 2022. She was 83.
Karen was born Oct. 14, 1938 in Astoria, Oregon to parents Oluf and Dorothy Iversen. She graduated from Astoria High School.
Karen married Kenneth Lee of Astoria, Oregon on Sept. 13, 1956. They had six children together. She spent much of her adult life working at Astoria Seafood cannery and left from there in her 50s. She and her husband moved to Deer Island, Oregon in 2003 with their daughter Donna Holdridge. Her husband passed away Oct. 31, 2012. They had been married 56 years.
Karen was a devout Christian with deep faith in the lord. She was loved by many. She had a peaceful spirit and kind heart. Her eyes and smile were hard to miss. She was a beautiful woman inside and out.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Oluf and Dorothy Iversen, her spouse, Kenneth Lee, sons Ronnie and Ricky Lee, and brother, Billy Iversen.
She is survived by her sister Joanne Clark of Washington, sister Fay Hamilton of California, brother Richard Iversen of Astoria, Oregon, children Donna Holdridge of Deer Island, Oregon, Kenneth Lee and spouse Jodi Lee of Columbia City, Oregon, Tommy Lee of St. Helens, Oregon, Debbie Collins of Vancouver, Washington, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held on Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Deer Island Community Church. Potluck to follow.
