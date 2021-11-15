Karen Elizabeth Olsen

Karen Olsen passed away peacefully at home on Wed., Nov. 10, due to cancer. Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a longstanding member of the First Lutheran Church of St. Helens, Oregon.
Karen was born July 12, 1936 in St. Helens to Walter and Lois Hagquist. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1954. After high school, Karen met her future husband Howard W. Olsen. They married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Warren on a snowy evening in January 1957, and would raise two children: Patti, born 1960, and Doug, born 1962. Karen worked as a vault teller for Western Bank in Scappoose.
During their 51 years together, Karen and Howard enjoyed an active social life which varied from square dancing with the "Ring and Swing Square Dance Club" in the sixties, to RV trips with the "Traveling Beavers" group in their retirement years. Additionally, Karen was an avid volunteer at First Lutheran Church. Over the decades, she served as a Sunday school teacher, wedding coordinator, church council member, and ladies guild member. In her final years, Karen participated in the church’s quilting group and volunteered with their community meals program.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Howard; and three siblings: Jeanne Sosa, Jim Hagquist, and Marilyn Eastwood.
She is survived by her two children, Patti (Dan) Richard and Doug (Denise) Olsen; and her three grandchildren, Nick Olsen, Michelle Richard, and Mack Olsen.
A funeral service was held at First Lutheran Church in St. Helens on Tuesday, November 16. Karen was interred alongside Howard at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Warren.
Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.