Karen Marie Jensen of Scappoose, Oregon passed away peacefully in St. Helens, Oregon on March 29, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Portland, Oregon March 9, 1943 to Mona Grow and Marvin Birkes.
Karen worked in various jobs from Pendleton Wolen Mills to Riverside Training but her true dedication was to her family as a homemaker. In her free time, she loved sewing, gardening and riding her horses.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Arnold Jensen II; and their three surviving children, Eric Jensen, Heidi Bradford and Heather Epperly; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Sandy Schuler, Butch Birkes and Rick Birkes.
She was preceded in death by their two sons, Arnold Jensen III and Mark Jensen; and brother Darrell Birkes.
A funeral service was held April 5, 2021 at the St. Helens Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints with an interment at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
