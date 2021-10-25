Karen Marie Wendt (69) passed away peacefully at home in Rainier, Oregon surrounded by family on Oct. 15, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1952 in Hillsboro, Oregon to John and Helen (VanStiphout) Staples. She spent most of her childhood in and around the Hillsboro area.
On Dec. 31, 1988 Karen married the love of her life, Richard Wendt, and they lived in the Rainier, Oregon area. Professionally, Karen worked as an administrative assistant. Karen also had many hobbies throughout her life. She enjoyed surfing when she was in high school. She also learned to sew. Some of her projects included making Barbie clothes for her daughter's Barbie collection and making Halloween costumes for her kids. She was an avid reader and she liked to compose her own poetry, often in calligraphy. She loved computers and was a wonderful cook.
Karen was very passionate about animals and spent many years raising horses and dogs. There isn’t a time anyone can remember that Karen didn't have pets. She had a generous heart for rescuing and bringing home pets in need. One of Karen’s favorite places was the Oregon coast. She loved to take camping trips with her husband and family. Many memories were created sitting around campfires, playing cards, horseback riding on the beach, bike riding, and exploring.
Karen is survived by her husband and best friend of 33 years, Richard Wendt; children, Gerive Nelson, Seve (Danielle) Nelson, Breean (Trace) Waiss, Chris Wendt, and “adopted” son Richard Byrnes; five grandchildren; and many friends who loved her dearly.
The family is planning a private celebration of life. Anyone wishing to honor Karen can make a donation in her name to the Oregon Humane Society.
