Karen Michelle Wray (Knauerhase)

Karen Michelle Wray, a long-time resident of Scappoose and Portland, joined her Lord May 17, 2022, at age 52 surrounded by family and friends.
Karen was born Sept. 9, 1969 in Portland, Oregon to Marvin Lee Wray and Barbara Jean Munson-Wray. A 1987 graduate of Scappoose High School, she obtained a BA degree from the University of Portland, a MA degree from Lewis and Clark in Public Administration and a Juris Doctor Degree from Lewis and Clark in 2001.
A flute player, a tap dancer, a 4-H member, A Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, a granger, a Rainbow girl from Mizpah Chapter in St. Helens, an exchange student to Musson, Belgium were all things she enjoyed. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Portland, Oregon, Daughters of the American Revolution, Oregon State Bar; and volunteered many hours at the Scappoose Senior Center, as well as provided pro bono legal services to those in need.
Karen was employed by Linnton Plywood during the summer working at the mill, or at The Rheinlander where she learned to yodel, sing, and wear a dirndl, and wait on customers while attending college. Upon graduating from University of Portland it was off to Farmers Insurance, Bonneville Power, and having her own law office.
She met Robert Conrad Knauerhase by answering a newspaper ad in the Willamette Week newspaper. They were married at the First Baptist Church of Portland on Feb. 22, 1997. She loved to travel and did so to Australia, China, India, Alaska, Panama Canal, Europe, and many places in the United States and Canada. However, her favorite was New York City which she visited multiple times to see many sites including Broadway plays, Macy’s Thanksgiving Pa-rade and the dropping of the crystal ball in Times Square.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Jean Wray, Scappoose; sister Julie Lynne Wray, Hillsboro; her dear friend Rene Melgar; as well as her two cats, Squirt and Cyd.
She was preceded in death by her father; and his siblings, Maureen Mills of Benton, Arizona., Lucille Alexander and Thomas Wray of Little Rock, Arizona, and Harry Wray of Hillsboro.
