Karen Renee Oyler, aged 60, of Scappoose, Oregon gained her angel wings Oct. 15, 2021 with her family gathered nearby in Portland, Oregon.
Karen was born on Dec. 16, 1960 to Wesley and Dolores Opp. She was raised in North Portland along with her brothers, Brian and Steven.
Karen graduated from Jefferson High School in 1979, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, John Oyler. Karen spent her early adult life raising her four daughters, Kimberlee, Lisa, Kayla, and Joneen, which wasn’t an easy task.
Karen later remarried in 1997, and had her first son, Matthew. She later became a foster parent to many children between the ages of 3 days old to 16 years old
After many years apart Karen and John were brought back together in 2009, where she moved to Scappoose, Oregon to be with John. Karen graduated from Portland Community College in 2018 with honors, where she earned an associate of applied science in gerontology. Using her to degree, she worked as a companion for seniors in her community.
Karen’s hobbies included supporting her husband and daughters at the local dirt track. She also used her time volunteering by helping those affected by wildfires and those in assisted living facilities. She enjoyed making jams and pickles which were award winning at the county fair. Karen’s top priority was her family, she spent most of her time with them by her side. You could always find her with at least one of her children or grand babies as she would always say “it takes a village.”
Karen is survived by her father; spouse; two brothers; five children; and eight grandchildren.
