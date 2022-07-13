Katharine Ellen Settle (Person) passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 surrounded by family at the age of 83 after fighting lung disease for many years. Katharine was born Aug. 27, 1938 in San Francisco, California to Horace Hamilton Person Jr. and Katharine Robinson Beardsley.
Katharine was the oldest of 10 children and was preceded in death by both her parents; sister Barbara; brother Lawrence; first husband of 35 years Barry Wayne Settle; and second husband Joseph Roy Boivin in 2012.
In 1948, Katharine came to Oregon with her sister Barbara and brother Horace to live with their grandmother at the Barclay House in Oregon City. While there, she met and married Barry Wayne Settle in 1956. After moving to various areas while Barry served in the Marines, they returned to Portland, OR. In the early 1960’s, the Settle family purchased land from the Blaha family in Warren, OR where they built their dream home and raised their four children.
In the late 1970’s, Katharine became very involved in supporting her children’s sports activities and was also instrumental in working with the St. Helens High School Athletic Director, Gene Strehlou, to start the St. Helens Booster Club. She spent the next several years doing everything from running concession stands to organizing fundraisers, all in an effort to provide financial support after budget cuts threatened the future of sports in the St. Helens School District.
In the early 1990’s Katharine went back to school to study building construction and earned an Associate degree with honors, while achieving perfect attendance for two straight years. She would go on to use these skills to build a house of her own and remodel several others that she managed as rentals. Katharine and her husband Joseph spent many happy hours in the garage building furniture, jewelry boxes and other wooden treasures for family and friends.
Katharine was an adventurous woman and enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, camping, white water rafting, swimming, going on cruises and traveling in her RV. She was an avid reader and in her later years she enjoyed time with her TOPS Club and game nights with her close friends.
Katharine is survived by her sisters, Marsha, Edwina, Sue, and Patricia; brothers, Horace, Dennis, Roger, and Michael; daughters Melody (Gary) Killens and Karma (Clay) Smith; sons, Gregory (Malyssa) Settle and Keith (Christy) Settle; grandchildren, Gary, Travis, Katie and Amanda Killens, Jasmyne Parent, Chloe Settle, Riley McDonald, and Jaxson Smith; nine great-grandchildren; 27 nieces and nephews; and over 30 great nieces and nephews. (We can’t keep up!)
Please join our family to celebrate her amazing life from noon – 2 p.m. on Sat., July 16, 2022 at the Ixtapa banquet room at 33452 Havlik Dr., Scappoose, Oregon. Lunch will be served with a no-host bar. We ask instead of gifts or flowers that you make a donation in her honor to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
