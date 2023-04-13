Katherine Ann Painter

Katherine “Kathy” Painter of St. Helens, affectionately known as “Cookie” to family and friends, went home to be with Jesus on March 25, 2023. She was 87.
Kathy was born on Feb. 17, 1936, to Frank and Mary Walsh in Merced, California. She married Ralph Painter in 1952 and together they raised four children: Gloria, Ralph Jr., Alan, and Manuel. In 1967, the Painter family relocated to St. Helens, Oregon.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ralph Painter; son Ralph Jr.; daughter Gloria Elkinton; and great-grandson Brayden Elkinton.
She is survived by her son Alan (Mashelle) Painter; son Manuel Painter; daughter-in-law Amy Painter; son-in-law Charles Elkinton; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Kathy also has two surviving sisters, Florence Dryden of St. Helens, Oregon and Betty Larrouy of Gardnerville, Nevada.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a charity dear to Kathy’s heart. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., April 14, 2023 at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Kathy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Ralph at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
