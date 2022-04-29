Katherine “Kathy” Grace Allen

Katherine “Kathy” Grace (Cook) Allen passed away at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital due to complications from a stroke on Sunday, April 24th as the rising sun shone through her window, she was 83.
Kathy was born May 22, 1938, in St. Helens, Oregon to Orville and Beulah Mae (Colville) Cook, the youngest of five children. She lived in Columbia County (Yankton, Rainier, and St. Helens) the duration of her life.
Kathy married Joe W. Allen in 1956 and they had three children together prior to divorcing in 1964. She spent the last 20 years with her partner Phil Steiner of Beaverton.
Kathy retired in 1995, after 31 years with the State of Oregon. She worked for the Oregon State Police as an office secretary for eight years and spent the remaining years with the Department of Human Services in the St. Helens Welfare department office as a case management officer.
She loved music, both listening and playing the piano. In a quiet moment you would hear her humming her favorite tune. She also enjoyed a Saturday matinee, especially if it were a good movie…and she would be sure to give her review. She supported numerous causes and donated to local charities whenever she could. She loved her family unconditionally and will always be remembered for it.
Kathy is survived by her children, son Joseph “Joe” Allen and daughter-in-law Cyndi, son Jim Allen and daughter-in-law Carol, and daughter Tracy Allen; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother William “Bill” Cook; and sisters, Dorcas “Dee” Stevens and Ruby Popejoy.
At her request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens. If you are local to Columbia County, food donations can be delivered to 474 Milton Way, St. Helens, OR 97051. If you wish to make a monetary donation you can do so via this website https://cpfoodbank.org/get-involved/donate or by mailing a check to Columbia Pacific Food Bank, PO Box 1031, St. Helens, OR 97051-8031.
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
For I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond’s glint on the snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn’s rain.
I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone. I am with you still in each new dawn.
