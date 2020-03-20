Katherine Marie Newell
Aug. 11, 1960 ~ March 6, 2020
Katherine M. Newell of Columbia City, Oregon passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 59. Kathy was born Aug. 11, 1960 in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Edith (Travis) Forcier.
She grew up and attended school in Scappoose, and later became a student aide at Scappoose Middle School and Lewis and Clark Elementary in St. Helens. On February 13, 1988 Kathy married Kenneth Newell in Scappoose, Oregon. They had three children together. After years of working in the school district, Kathy became a cashier at Safeway in St. Helens where she worked for 15 years.
In her free time, she loved to bowl and spend time with her family.
Kathy is survived by her husband Ken; three children, Kenny Jr. (Erin), Katie and Karen; five grandchildren, Kevin, Cameron, Lillian, Addy and Ira; her mother Edith; sister Esther; and brother Richard.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard and her brother Patrick.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
