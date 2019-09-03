She was born in Seaside, Oregon. Her parents were Alfred Bert Crafard and Amelia Kay Ell and she was married to Terry R. Dowell and David H. White. She worked for the City of Portland and then worked at Dory’s Café until she retired.
She was truly cared and loved by her family and she enjoyed camping and days at the beach!
She left behind two daughters Carrie Morilin and Gayla White; son in law Donny Morilon; two nephews David Riley and Mike Riley; grandkids Dena Goff, Trisha Brown, Andrea White, Zackery White, Tine Boone, and Joshua Morilon; siblings Alfred Crafard, Carol Workman, and Sammy Crafard; great-grandkids Kolby, Tristen, Kitty, Avery, Trinity, Nova, Corvin, Zander, Trevin, Teagan, and Charlotte; and dear friends Ted Williams and Tom Berg.
