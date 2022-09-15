Kathryn (Kathy) Houghtelling was born and raised in St. Helens. She was born on July 5,1957 to Alvin and Dixie Houghtelling.
After years of small-town living, she became a wanderer and lived all over the country. She returned to Oregon to help support family members, passing away Sept. 1, 2022, in Bend, at the age of 65.
She leaves behind a moderately dysfunctional family that she loved more than anything.
Kathy is survived by her mother Dixie Houghtelling; and a very large extended family including her three sisters, Debra, Diana, and Wendy, and two brothers, Richard and Ronald; two daughters, Candy Young and Jennifer Stephenson and their partners; two stepchildren, Thomas Miller and Megan Miller; and 12 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Houghtelling; and granddaughter Elizabeth Stephenson.
Kathy once jokingly stated that she had managed to outlive both of her ex-husbands.
Keeping with her wishes for no services, there will be a “Going Away” Party in her honor from noon to 4 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds 4H Building. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or The Autism Society of Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.