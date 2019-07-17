Kathryn “Kit” D. Mildenberger

Kathryn “Kit” Mildenberger, 69, passed away on July 13, 2019 at her home in St. Helens surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 9, 1950 in Portland, Oregon.
For many years, Kit worked as a med-aide. She always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. She was very loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband John; son William; daughter Tina; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Please join us for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Frederic’s Catholic Church, 175 S. 13th St., St. Helens, Oregon.
