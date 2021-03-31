KC Taylor Dec. 25, 1990 ~ March 27, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KC Taylor 30, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away March 27, 2021 in Rainier, Oregon. To plant a tree in memory of KC Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Have you noticed an increase in red light runners in Columbia County? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 3-31-21 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 3-31-21 MORE Featured Articles News Pandemic: Cases on the rise again, 10 in Columbia County Wednesday +4 News Photos / Environment: Mining proposal triggers local concerns News Pinwheels for Prevention: Child Abuse Prevention Month MORE Latest News +3 News Most Viewed / New Details: Grocery Outlet in St. Helens +3 News Photos / House Fire: Smoke pours from local home News Will of Voters: County gun ordinance under court review +17 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles News Pandemic: Cases on the rise again, 10 in Columbia County Wednesday +4 News Photos / Environment: Mining proposal triggers local concerns News Pinwheels for Prevention: Child Abuse Prevention Month 2021 Home Improvement Guide MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News +3 News Most Viewed / New Details: Grocery Outlet in St. Helens +3 News Photos / House Fire: Smoke pours from local home News Will of Voters: County gun ordinance under court review +17 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar +3 News Police Blotter: Holding a native fish leads to citation MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Print Ads CALL TODAY! 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / New Details: Grocery Outlet in St. HelensDeveloping: Deadly virus confirmed in feral rabbit population near PortlandPhotos / Environment: Mining proposal triggers local concernsStructure Fires: 2 in 24 hoursMost Viewed / Work in Progress: New Grocery Outlet taking shapeNew Details / Pandemic: Vaccination pace quickens, Columbia County's progressNew Details / What Gov. Brown's economic recovery plan means to Columbia CountyPit Murder Case: ‘Justice system failed’Photos / House Fire: Smoke pours from local homeRemote Rescue: Injured female located, brought to safety MORE Featured Print Ads CALL TODAY! 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.