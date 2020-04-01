Keith Ernest Beickel
Jan. 22, 1945 ~ March 12, 2020
Keith Ernest Beickel, of St. Helens, Oregon and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on March 12th, 2020 at the age of 75.
Keith was born Jan. 22, 1945 in Newberg, Oregon to Ernest and Gladys Beickel. Growing up in St. Helens, Keith worked at his parent’s grocery store, loved playing baseball, swimming, and spending time with his friends.
After graduating from St. Helens High School and spending time pursuing secondary education, he married and began his family life. Keith began his career at Boise Cascade paper, and after working 30 years for the company and establishing various rental properties throughout Oregon, Washington, and Arizona, he retired. Keith split his time between Columbia City and Lake Havasu City where he was able to enjoy the best both worlds had to offer.
He was an avid golfer, fisherman and expert jack of all trades around the house. In both towns Keith built strong, cherished relationships with those he came in contact with. His fun-loving personality shined through, and he always seemed to make great friends with ease.
Keith is survived by his wife Cheryl; sons Kory (Shari) and Kraig (Stefanie); stepdaughters Tonia (Taylor), Tamara (Mark) and Arika (Mike); brothers, Frank (Jeweldene) and Jerry; nine grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Gladys Beickel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Compassus Hospice. https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations
Out of health concerns for those wishing to attend, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in St. Helens
