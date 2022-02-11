Kelly Bledsoe passed away on Jan. 24, 2022 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 69.
Born in St. Helens, Oregon in 1952, he is preceded in death by his father Jim and brother Kurt.
He is survived by his wife Sally; mother Janice; siblings, Mike, Jamie, Lisa and Axel; four sons; and four grandchildren.
He graduated from Rainier High School in 1970 and attended Portland State University. He crab fished in Alaska for six years, then worked for Familian NW, then Fergusson in Longview, Washington. Kelly was a loving husband and father, a casual hunter, fisherman, horseman, and old car guy. He loved to travel the world. His last trip combined old cars and travel in Australia. He was also a staunch supporter of wrestling. In addition to coaching Rainier Youth Wrestling for many years, he was a two-time state wrestling champion at RHS and a three-time NCAA qualifier in wrestling at PSU.
A memorial service has not been scheduled. It will be held outdoors later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainier Youth Wrestling or the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation in his honor.
