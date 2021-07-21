Kendall Vance McKean Jr., born Oct. 24, 1963, passed away July 9, 2021. Kendall was born in Newport Beach, California. He was the youngest of six children: Patrick, Debbi, Steve, David and Kathy. He spent much of his childhood in Hesperia, California, before moving to St. Helens, Oregon, where he soon swore, he’d never leave.
Kendall worked as a truck driver, mechanic, and iron scrapper, but most enjoyed restoring and selling cars. By far, however, Kendall’s greatest joy was raising his son, Jon. He has been described as “the best father,” imparting many skills and guiding love.
Kendall is survived by his son Jon; brothers, Patrick and Steve; sisters, Debbi and Kathy; and many, many great friends.
You’ve left a hole in our hearts we will fill with your memories.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.