Kenneth J. Leon, 79, of St Helens passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was born in Jackson, California on February 18, 1940. Upon completing high school in the Bay Area, he joined the U.S. Navy where he finished his 10-year tour as a photo-journalist. A passion never forgotten.
He moved to Portland, Oregon in 1972 and by 1978 he met and married his wife, Mary. In 1999 they decided to move to St. Helens so he could enjoy another passion of fishing.
A service at Willamette National Cemetery is pending.
