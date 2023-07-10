Kenneth J. Tice went to be with Phyllis L. Tice on June 20, 2023.
He is survived by his three children, David Tice, Stacey Tice, and Renee Tice; and his brother Keith Tice.
Our hearts are broken, but we are glad that he is back with our mom, the love of his life.
He was a 1957 graduate of St. Helens High School. He joined the US Air Force 1958 until 1964.
He then worked for Boise Cascade Pulp and Paper until his retirement.
Throughout his lifetime, he was a member of the Northwest Blacksmith Association, Artist-Blacksmith's Association of North America and Northwest Gold Prospectors Association.
He will be missed by his family and all the friends he has made over his 83 years of being with us all.
Love you and rest in peace Dad.
