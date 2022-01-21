Kenneth Walter Eib was born in St. Helens, Oregon on June 20, 1939 and passed away with his wife and children at his side on Dec. 12, 2021. Ken attended St. Helens schools and Cascade College in Portland, Oregon. He was employed at Boise Cascade for over 30 years and retired at age 55.
Ken always had a project going, building a home or duplex or restoring a car. He also enjoyed boating, camping, travel and especially the hobby of all those cars. He could never seem to get enough of that. He loved the car shows and cruises and that love affair continues on with his sons. Ken especially loved his grandchildren and their activities.
Ken knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. His teen years in Bible Study group and college years produced many lifelong friends who would still get together for picnics and luncheons.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Karen Eib; children, Mike Eib, Tiffanie Gernand, Richard Eib and Brandon Eib; 10 grandchildren; sister Jean Coy; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Junia Eib.
While his family will greatly miss him, Ken had a wonderful life that was well lived.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022 at Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Kenneth Eib can be made to Columbia River Foursquare/Missions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.