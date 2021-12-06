Kenneth William England

Kenneth “Ken” William England born on July 29, 1938, in St. Helens, Oregon, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Nov. 7, 2021, at the age of 83.
His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Ken stayed optimistic and strong until the end.
Ken married his high school sweetheart, Memory (Toni) Violette on Nov. 22, 1958, and soon after had two daughters.
Ken worked various jobs early in his life. After a brief stint in the Navy, Ken worked for five years at Coca Cola before moving on to work for Mt. Hood Beverage for the last 30 years of his career. Retiring in his 60’s gave Ken more time to spend with his wife and doing the things he loved most in life, watching his grandchildren playing their favorite sports.
He was an avid sports fan and his love of all things related to sports at the University of Oregon. He loved the Rams, Chargers, Duke, and the Trailblazers as well. He had a passion for golfing, boating, and RVing, but riding his beloved Harley Davidson on a sunny afternoon doing a Club poker run was among his favorite things to do. If you knew Ken, you knew he loved to play cards, making the date of his death very apropos. (11-7-21)
Ken is survived by his wife, daughters Connie/James (deceased), Teresa/Mark, and his five grandchildren, Jesse, Jaimee, Jeremy, Kenneth, and Corey, who will all miss him and his sense of humor. He also had numerous nieces/nephews and cousins as well.
Ken was preceded in death by both of his parents, Allan and Florence England, his sisters, Alice DuBois and Barbara Printz, and his brother James England. Making Ken one of the last of his Scottish clan.
There will be no formal services held for Kenneth W. England. The family has decided to hold a small family reunion this coming summer to honor the memory of the England Family members that have passed. Donations in the name of Kenneth W England can be made to the American Heart Association.
