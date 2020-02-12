Kenny Lee Landreth, age 45, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Sun., Jan. 26th, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1974 in Portland, Oregon to Dan and Linda (Bruce) Landreth.
Kenny attended Scappoose schools and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1992 with honors.
Kenny is survived by father Dan Landreth (step-mother Marlene Landreth); son Jonah Landreth (Ronelle Landreth, mother to Jonah); brothers David Landreth (Shelly Landreth), Karl Landreth (Stacy Landreth); several step-siblings; several aunts and uncles; nieces Serenity Landreth, Arielle Goad and Rhiannan Conley; nephews Jessie Davee, Adrian Goad, Takoda Landreth, Robert Landreth and Anthony Conley; great nephew Brilyn McKay; great nieces Lillie and Layla Davee; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by mother Linda (Bruce) Landreth; grandparents Audrey and Alma Bruce, Melvin and Emma Landreth.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 at Warren Community Fellowship.
