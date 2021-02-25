Kevin Charles Kent was taken from us suddenly and much too soon on Feb. 14, 2021. Kevin was born on Jan. 1, 1957 to Anzel Riley Kent and Helen Mae Kent in Lebanon, Oregon and shortly thereafter they relocated to St. Helens, Oregon. His father Anzel preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 1990 and his mother Helen preceded him in death on Aug. 22, 2011. Kevin was the youngest of three siblings. His sister, Cindy Bentley, preceded him in death on June 20, 2020. His brother John Kent lives happily with his wife Joyce Kent in Beaverton, Oregon.
Kevin graduated from St. Helens High School in 1975 and worked for Friesen Lumber Company for 30 years. Kevin was a devout Christian and dedicated 20 years of volunteer service at Sunset Park Community Church and at both Spring Meadows and Meadow Park Assisted Living Facilities where Kevin assisted with church services for their residents.
Kevin married the love of his life, Peggy Ann Kent, on Aug. 5, 1994. They spent 26 beautiful years married and living in Columbia City, Oregon with Peggy’s children, Donald “Bubba” Hubbs, Robert Hubbs and Linda Stafford (Horn). Kevin and Peggy loved to camp at Fort Stevens Park and spending time with their grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Ethan and Kamryn Hubbs.
Kevin was kind and patient man who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Kevin loved to joke around, and his smile and laugh were infectious. Kevin’s loved ones would describe him as devoted in his faith in the Lord and his deep love for his wife Peggy who he took a great deal of pleasure taking care of. Kevin always had a companion dog by his side who he cared for in sickness and in health.
Kevin’s family is celebrating his life and his union with the Lord at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Columbia River Foursquare in St. Helens. The service will be streamed on YouTube by the church if people are unable to attend in person.
