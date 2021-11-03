Khrystaline “Desi” Desarae Larson

Khrystaline Larson of St. Helens, Oregon died Oct. 26, 2021 at the age of 34. She was born Nov. 25, 1986 to Tina Ferri and Erik Kjelland in Hillsboro, Oregon. Khrystaline grew up in Oregon and later moved to Florida and then to Alaska before returning to Oregon. She worked at Sealant Specialists as inside sales. Khrystaline enjoyed painting, traveling and reading.
She is survived by her husband Caleb Larson; father Erik Kjelland; siblings, Jarrod Henry, Mistina Ferri, Ashley Kjelland, and Steven Kjelland; nieces and nephews, Bella Larson, Zayne Ferri, Elijah Parks, Landon Parks, Mira Parks and Xaviyah Ferri.
She predeceased by her mother Tina Ferri.
A viewing was held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 31, 2021 Columbia Funeral Home. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 1, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church in Warren, Oregon with a reception that followed in the pavilion at Columbia County Fairgrounds.
