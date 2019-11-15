Ladd William Graham

At the age of 20, Ladd died by suicide on November 4, 2019 at his home in Scappoose.
Ladd was born on October 5, 1999 at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
He graduated from Scappoose High School in 2018 and was enrolled in the Diesel Services Technology Program at PCC Rock Creek Campus. He worked part time at DFI Performance Center.
Ladd enjoyed dirt biking, working on cars, photography, playing Xbox and hanging out with friends.
He is survived by his parents Tom Graham and Karen Lordos; sister Maya; grandparents William and Patricia Lordos; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Ladd was preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Margaret Graham; and uncles Don and Jon Graham.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Warren Community Fellowship, 56523 Columbia River Hwy, Warren, Oregon. There will be a reception to follow.
Ladd’s cremation and arrangement have been provided by Columbia Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sometime next summer, we will scatter some of his ashes at China Hat OHV, Bend, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship fund in Ladd’s name for the Diesel Services Technology Program at Rock Creek Campus or Columbia Mental Health, 58646 McNulty Way, St. Helens, OR, 97051.
