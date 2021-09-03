LaMarr Colleen Meadows

LaMarr Meadows was born on Nov. 10, 1926 and passed Aug. 25, 2021.
At her home in Warren, LaMarr’s larder brimmed with home-canned vegetables from the garden. The freezer was full of beef that had been grazed on the pasture behind the house. LaMarr was an avid reader who loved puzzles and the NYT crossword. She also enjoyed hosting breakfasts of biscuits and gravy for her children and grandchildren on her sun porch.
LaMarr enjoyed her Oregon lifestyle. She loved salmon fishing, clam digging, and pheasant hunting. In the spring the travel trailer was packed for adventures up to Alaska that lasted for months. When the freezer and canning jars were packed full of the bounty Alaska offered, it was time to head home.
She was preceded in death by Leonard Meadows, her husband of 54 years, and their eldest son Len.
She is survived by her son Don Meadows and his children, Marla and John; daughter Marcia Williamson; son-in-law David; and their children, Heather and Hillary; and nine great-grandchildren.
LaMarr had a vibrant social life and was active with friends from across the United States and Canada at her winter home near the Superstition Mountains in Arizona. She would often say, "The mountains are pink, time for a drink.” The family will hold a private celebration to honor LaMarr’s life but asks all who knew her to raise a glass and toast, "Here's to a life well lived, LaMarr!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.