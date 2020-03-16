Larry Alan Howell

Larry “Lars” Alan Howell, 64 of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Wed., Feb. 19, 2020. He was born in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 21, 1955 to Willard R. and Coramae Howell of St. Helens. Larry lived in St. Helens most of his life. He graduated from St. Helens High School with honors in 1973. He loved sports and lettered in both football and basketball, playing on the St. Helens varsity teams.
After graduating from high school, he was accepted by and attended the US Air Force Academy, completing two years. He went on to further his education at Oregon Technical Institute. Through the years, he worked at various jobs but finally found his niche when he partnered with his wife Linda in the doggy day care business, which operated over the last 20 years. He loved spending time with his canine friends and playing videos on YouTube.
He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the fall of last year. He is survived by his wife Linda Howell; stepson Danny Walters and his wife Jennifer; stepdaughter Brandy Walters; stepfather Mel Freeman; stepmother Kathy Fields; brothers Steven Howell, Thomas Howell and Michael Howell; sister Linda Howell; stepbrother Carl Howell; grandchildren Jeran Walters, Lydia Walters, Cedric Walters and Coltan Bates.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; grandparents Eric and Elsie Zatterberg and Kenneth and Edna Howell; and many uncles and aunts.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 21, 2020 at the Village Inn in St. Helens. The celebration of life for Larry has been postponed until further notice.
