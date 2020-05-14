Larry Conn of Beaverton, Oregon passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020 at the age of 87. Larry was born July 6, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to Burdette and Mabel (Johnson) Conn.
He lived and worked in North Portland for many years. In his retirement he volunteered for the Oregon Food Bank. He also enjoyed shooting pool into his 80s as a member of multiple pool leagues. He had a passion for classic cars, especially his 1965 Bonneville Pontiac convertible, which he loved showing off at all the car shows. He also enjoyed NASCAR and traveling with his daughters, Debra and Shelby. They took him many places. One of his favorite trips was to The Miracle Mile NASCAR event in Dover, Delaware.
Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Debra Bradley and Shelby (Glenn) Hawkins-Bell; sister Susan Sorber of St. Helens; brother Loren (Shirley) Conn; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be held May 2, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Donations in his name can be made to the Oregon Food Bank. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
