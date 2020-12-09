Larry LeRoy Gardner Sr. moved to Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in the early morning hours at Seaside Providence Hospital with his daughter, Michelle Sparks, by his side. He was 73 years old. Larry had been living with many health issues, but melanoma cancer was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back.
Larry was born April 8, 1947 in Bellingham, Washington to Mr. Roy and Jacqueline Gardner, both of Bellingham, Washington and deceased. He was the oldest of his five siblings. After graduating from Lake Quinalt High School in 1965, he joined the USAF. He served our country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from Kasler AFB, MS after completing his training for Radio Relay Equipment Repairman in 1980. Upon returning home, he worked as a lead man at Crown Zellerbach until they closed down and then retired from Boise Cascade in St. Helens, Oregon working in the Environmental Department.
Larry had two sons, Larry Gardner Jr., deceased, of McMinnville and Steven Gardner of Scappoose, with his first wife, Donna Nelson.
In 1975, while working at Crown Zellerbach, he met and fell in love with Renee Broderick, the love of his life. Together, they had two daughters, Jamie Madden of Florida and Michelle Sparks of Scappoose. They remained married until Renee’s death in 2010.
Larry worked hard and played hard. He always provided for his family. He also loved helping people and would give anybody the shirt off his back. He loved sports and coached both girls and boys youth basketball for many years. He loved to bowl at the Lanes, go golfing, and was a member of AA and the VFW. And he absolutely loved to go fishing. Being a Grandpa filled his final days.
Larry is survived by siblings Terry Gardner of Arkansas; Judy Talmadge of Amity; Mike Gardner of Portland; Damen Gardner of Scappoose; and his three children, Steven, Jamie and Michelle; and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.