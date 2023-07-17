Larry Preston Sauls, age 76, passed away in home-hospice care on Fri., May 12, 2023, surrounded by close family. He was born on April 15, 1947, in Vancouver, Washington, to Oscar Manuel Sauls and Lillie Jewel (Hall) Sauls. He was first married to Carol Annette Mann for 24 years. He married Joyce Elaine Douglass on Sept. 12, 1993, and they were married until his passing.
Larry is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters, Windy Patrick (Ryan) of Portland, Oregon, Cathy Sauls Patterson (Sam) of Tempe, Arizona, and Sharon (Sauls) Hampton (Andre) of N. Las Vegas, Nevada; sons, Mathieu Douglass (Noydena), Ryan Douglass and Michael Sauls (Jen Coy) of St. Helens, Oregon, and Jason Sauls (Heather) of Argillite, Kentucky; and brothers Chuck Sauls (Kathy) of Eugene, Oregon, Paul Sauls (Wanda) of Spokane, Washington, and Tim Sauls (Tricia) of Mill City, Oregon. Larry is also survived by eight granddaughters, Kelly Patterson Wilcox (Jeff) of Tempe, Arizona, Melanie Patterson Rhodes (Bryce) of Chandler, Arizona, Mallory Savage Jaramillo (Dylan) of Henderson, Nevada, Rianna Patrick of Portland, Oregon, Ashley Williams, Sam and Mariya Douglass of St. Helens, Oregon, Skye Sauls of Seattle, Washington; and six grandsons, Max Savage of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wolf and Keith Patrick of Portland, Oregon, Chance Williams of St. Helens, Oregon, Preston and Xavier Coy-Sauls of St. Helens, Oregon; and one great-granddaughter, Gracie Wilcox of Tempe, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lillie and Oscar Sauls, and his beloved dachshund Schnitzel.
Larry was a Vietnam War Veteran and served in the United States Air Force from February 1968 to June 1987, as an Integrated Avionics Attack Control Systems Technician. He earned several medals and citations, including a Longevity Service Ribbon with three oak leaf clusters, a Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters, a National Defense Service Medal, an Outstanding Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, a Vietnam Service Medal with two Stars, a Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a Small Arms Marksmanship Expert, and an Integrated Avionics ACS Specialist for F-16 fighter jets both stateside and overseas.
After retiring from the U.S.A.F., Larry worked for the St. Helens Chronicle. After completing a degree in computer sciences at Lower Columbia College, Larry provided Information Technician services for OHSU and then Providence hospital systems from 1998 to retirement. He enjoyed frequently telling hilarious stories from his high school and military days which were so fun to listen to that your cheeks would ache from grinning. In his spare time, Larry loved napping with his pet dachshunds Schnitzel and Rascal and frequently had a napkin-wrapped treat for them saved from a meal. He was an avid fisherman who loved getting out on his boat for “vitamin sea” with close friends and family, searching for monster salmon. Anyone who knew Larry knew his personal mantra, which was also on his business card: “Women love me, fish fear me, have rod, will travel.”
Memorial services with military honors were held at 9:15 a.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., in Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
