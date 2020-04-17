Lauren Anne Severeide-Cordell

If you asked many to describe Lauren you would hear stories of sweetness, kindness, selflessness and most of all STRENGTH. Lauren was all of those things. She was dealt a difficult card in life with a connective tissue disorder that caused her to exhibit that strength and on a regular basis, one she did with little complaint a lot of fight, courage and most of all faith.
However, Lauren was many more things than just words, she was an incredible daughter to her mother Dawn Womack and stepfather Larry Womack, father Jeff Severeide and stepmother Jennifer Severeide; a fearless sister to Caitlin Floyd; and stepsisters Ali Harrell and Jennifer Smith; a nurturing and giving Aunt to nephews, Cash and Colt Floyd, Sawyer and Ryder Cordell, Jay Levi and Wyatt Stoel; nieces, Remi Floyd and Rubie and Stella Smith; and a devoted and remarkable wife to her husband Ryan Cordell.
Lauren and Ryan married in March of 2008 and being Ryan’s wife was one of the things that made Lauren who she was and fight as hard as she did. She became a pediatric nurse and her love of children and taking care of others was displayed almost daily. She will never be forgotten, and she will be missed terribly by her family and friends forever.
The family asks for prayers during this difficult time as they now have a hole in their lives where Lauren, a physically small person yet a giant to all in every relationship, sat. We all couldn’t love you more sis - more most. Go Beavs!
A memorial service will be held in late spring or early summer.
