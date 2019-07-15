Laverne Spears was born March 3, 1926 and passed away in St. Helens on June 28, 2019. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on July 8, 2019 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens. A graveside service will follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
