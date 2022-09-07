Lee E. Enneberg passed away at the age of 91, in Forest Grove, Oregon on July 20, 2022.
Lee was born on February 8, 1931, in Mist, Oregon, to Ora (McGee) and Carl Enneberg. As a child he attended Mist Grade School, later graduated from Vernonia High School, and went on to attend Portland Television College. At the age of 21, Lee served our county in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 in the Korean War.
He had several jobs throughout his life including working for the family business at Enneberg Sons Logging, Burns & Hines TV, and Bureau of Land Management, and went on to work into the Mobile Radio Communications industry for General Electric Mobile Radio and Old Timers Saw & Radio Shop.
Lee loved spending time outdoors, and enjoyed going hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and bringing all his family in for big get-togethers. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion, Korean War Vet Association, Vernonia Museum, Oregon Logger Association, and was even a Boy Scout leader.
Lee was a lifetime resident of Oregon, and lived all over the state, including Mist, Birkenfeld, Burns, Vale, Beaverton, Scappoose, Vernonia, Columbia City, and eventually Forest Grove. He met and made many friends through the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ora Enneberg; and brother, Joe Enneberg. Lee’s first wife and mother of his children Barbara Kiest also preceded him in death.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Bettina “Betts” Enneberg; children, Kenneth Enneberg, Kathy Squires, and Karen Roberts; stepchildren, Shawna Baxter, Susan Stuller, and Clifford Baxter; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; niece, Anita Hunt; and nephew Gil Enneberg. He will be missed by so many.
A service will be held September 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Natal Grange in Mist, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
