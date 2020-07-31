Lee Edward Welter

Lee (known to many as Poot) was born in Goble, Oregon to Paul and Bessie Welter. He attended Prescott Grade School and Rainier High School before he served with the Military Police in the U.S. Army from 1951 through 1953. He married the love of his life, Mary Ruth Clegg, in 1952 who preceded him in death in 2014. Lee resided most of his adult life at his home in Warren, Oregon.
Lee loved antique cars, fishing, hunting, his kitty, spending time with family and all his wonderful friends (River Rats) at his river property on the Columbia in Goble. He commercial fished as a young man but spent most of his working years as a truck driver for L.C. Hall before retiring in 1991.
Lee is survived by his three children Gary, Gayle Templin and her husband Don, Gregg and his wife Josi, grandchildren Jason, Jesse, Derek and Dalton, and his great-grandchildren Owen, Robby, Jake and Laila.
He will be laid to rest at the Welter Cemetery in Goble, Oregon. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
