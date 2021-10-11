On Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021, Lee Patrick Harries, loving father of two, grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 59.
Lee was born March 19, 1962 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to John and Gloria (Jackson) Harries. He earned his AA Degree in engineering from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington in 1983. He married the same year to Linda (Tweeten) Harries in March of 1983 and had their first child Jennifer Harries August of 1983. They welcomed their second child Nicholas Harries four years later in July of 1987. Jennifer gave Lee three grandchildren, two girls and one boy, and Nicholas gave him one granddaughter by marriage.
Lee worked several jobs over the years, mainly focusing on technology and job placement. He taught many people how to operate computers, use common programs, navigate the internet, write resumes and apply for jobs. He ran programs for the youth during his time, helping to teach job skills.
Lee's primary passion and hobby was genealogy. He was very interested in the history and lineage of his family. His research will be continued by his son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Korie (Phillips) Harries. His other passion was music. He encouraged his son and daughter to not only listen to all kinds of music, but to learn to play music as well. He continued to encourage musicality with his grandchildren as well.
Lee was well known for his sense of humor and quick wit. His dry humor and dad-jokes earned many groans and sighs from anyone who knew him. His love of comedy, like Monty Python, is continued with all his family.
Lee's grandchildren said that he was kind, happy, and the nicest grandpa in the world. They loved that he spent time in the woods exploring with them and riding bikes with them. His grandson has a love of trucks, he specifically wanted to say grandpa was a good driver.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother Gloria in April of 2021 and his father John in June of 2013.
He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Jennifer; son Nicholas; four grandchildren; brothers, Jess Harries, Eric Harries and Paul Harries; and sisters Shelley Harris and Teresa Harris.
Services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 14, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Chapel, 1939 Brynion Road, Kelso, Washington 98626. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow.
