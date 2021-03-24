Leona Brooks Brown passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 90.
She is survived by five children, Rosanne Strobel, Diane Hood, Branda Havlik, Rhonda Watson and Tim Brooks; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed but she is now in the arms of Jesus.
No service will be held at this time.
