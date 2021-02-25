Linda Jean Becker

Linda Jean (Hansen) Becker passed away at the home of her son on February 8 from cancer after being diagnosed shortly before Thanksgiving.
Linda was born on Sept. 28, 1946 in Portland, Oregon, to Harold and Maggie Hansen. She was raised with her older sister Carol and younger brother Gary in a loving home near what is now McCormick Park and the library in St. Helens, Oregon. Linda attended the First Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed in 1960; she still had her Bible that the church gave her as a confirmation gift, and it was a comfort to the family to read verses to her from this book toward the end of her life. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1964. She married Terry Lee Becker on Nov. 25, 1966.
Linda was an incredibly kind woman, beautiful inside and out. Her favorite thing in life was her family and she relished her role as a mom to her boys. She was a natural caregiver with a loving and generous nature and created a warm and happy childhood for them. She had a special gift in helping children and teens and was always available for her sons and their friends. She used that talent in her position as a counselor at The Boys & Girls Aid Society of Oregon, where she worked with troubled teens in the juvenile justice program. Later, when she became a grandmother, she formed close, supportive relationships with her granddaughters.
In 1989, Terry passed away. Linda focused on her job and developed many friendships with her co-workers, enjoying group outings and camping trips. During this time, she loved to throw parties to watch Blazer games or boxing matches. In 1997 a family friend re-connected with her, and they shared a relationship for 23 years.
In recent years, Linda was able to travel to Oahu and to Maui with her sons and daughters-in-law. Both couples delighted in spoiling their mom, and she had a lot of fun exploring the islands and relaxing on the lanai with a tropical drink and good book. Linda loved reading and about 10 years ago she joined a book club. While enjoying good food and wine, the group really did read some great novels and nonfiction books, as well as provide friendship and laughs. In addition to reading and time with her family, Linda enjoyed trips to the coast, going for walks, solving crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, and watching movies and tv.
Linda is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Candice and Zach and Julie Becker; granddaughters and grandson-in-law, Rowan and Cora Becker and Aaron Williams; long-time companion Bob Crilly; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Judy Hansen; sister Carol Korpela; and several nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a virtual memorial service with First Lutheran Church through Zoom on Saturday, February 27, at 11 a.m. If you would like the link and password to attend, please email a message to lbecker2020@comcast.net. Memorial gifts may be made to Griffin’s Place (an organization that provides social opportunities for teens and adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities), PO Box 1359, Hillsboro, OR 97124 or to First Lutheran Church, 360 Wyeth Street, St. Helens, OR 97051.
