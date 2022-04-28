Linda L. White

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away on March 28, 2022. She was born in Minneapolis Minn. on April 24, 1942 to Clarence and Eleanore Carlton before moving to Portland, Oregon.
She is known for her great cooking, canning, green thumb and creating her own greeting cards for loved ones. Linda was an excellent role model and an extremely loving and caring person. She will be missed immensely.
