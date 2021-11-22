Lloyd Adelbert Wegner Jr. was born Sept. 10, 1951 in St. Helens, Oregon to Lloyd Adelbert Wegner Sr. and Edith Louise (Clark) Wegner.
Lloyd lived the majority of his life in Columbia County, except for when he served his country in the Navy from 1971-1975. He was an avid bowler, rifle and archery hunter, duck hunter and fisherman. Lloyd made sure that all of his children and grandchildren had a fishing pole, some of them handmade by him. Lloyd will be missed by many, but the treasured memories will be cherished.
He is survived by his spouse of 35 years, Sandy; children, Randy, Thomas John (T.J.), and April; sisters, Dorothy and Lorrie; grandchildren Jake, Ashley, Annika, Morgan, Watson, Lenora; and great-grandchildren Avalyn, Olive and Steven.
He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Mae; and both parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 5, 2021 at Warren Community Fellowship, 56523 Columbia River Hwy, Warren, Oregon. Those that would like to are welcomed and encouraged to wear camo in honor of Lloyd’s love of hunting and fishing.
