Lois Anna Ball-Sprowl passed away on August 11, 2021 at Avamere in St. Helens at the age of 98. She was born to Louis and Anna Carlson on April 10, 1923 in Berkeley, California; the fourth of five children. She grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Berkeley High School in 1941.
Lois married Charles M. Ball on Sept. 6, 1946. They initially lived in Susanville, California where their first child was born. Then they moved to Yreka, California, where their twin girls were born. A couple of years later, they moved back to the Bay Area and settled in Concord, California, where their youngest child was born.
After retirement, they relocated to Mt. Hermon, CA (near Santa Cruz) where they resided until Chuck’s death in 1983. In 1990, Lois married Paul Sprowl, until his passing in 1995. In 2003, Lois moved back up to the Bay Area, Walnut Creek, until 2015 when her children moved her up to St. Helens, Oregon to be closer to them.
She learned to play the piano as a child and continued that passion nearly 80 years as a testament of her faith in God that was an integral part of her life. Primarily a homemaker, she enjoyed interior design and was a world-wide traveler.
Lois is survived by her children, Roseanne (Bill) Amos of Columbia City, Oregon, Darlene (Al) Perkins of Dallas, Oregon, Ilene (Ron) Buchholz of San Diego, California and David (Lewann) Ball of McCall, Idaho. Lois had seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law Bill Sindel of Albany, California.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, her parents, and her siblings; Dorothy Dod, Edna Robie, Bill Carlson, and Jean Sindel, and nephew Ronald Dod.
Her cremains will be placed next to those of her husband, Charles, in Felton/Mt. Hermon, California.
