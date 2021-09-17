Lois Jean Snyder, age 77, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, in Multnomah County with her son Jeff by her side. Lois was born Aug. 23, 1944, in St. Helens, Oregon, and was the youngest of 10 siblings.
Lois lived most of her life as a resident of Columbia County. She attended Scappoose High School before working a series of interesting jobs. She was a proud homemaker, berry-picker and cashier at Luttrell’s Strawberry’s, and made candles at Brock Candles.
Some of Lois’s hobbies included making ceramics and going on yearly beach trips with her group of girlfriends. She loved baking during Thanksgiving and Christmas, some of her signature holiday creations being popcorn balls, fudge, and cookies. For more savory meals, she would make the best macaroni and potato salads for her family.
Lois is predeceased by her husband Arnold; and her siblings, Dean, Ernie, Marion and James Harlin.
Lois is survived by her sons, Jeff and Steve; daughter Heather; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her first and only great-great-grandchild; four sisters; her last brother; and her two beloved dogs, Monkey and Odie.
A celebration of life has not yet been determined at this time.
