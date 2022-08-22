Lola Ellen Pritchard passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Vancouver, Washington on Aug. 9, 2022. Lola was born in Prescott, Oregon on June 9, 1924 to Owen and Ida (Stickler) Sims. She was raised in Rainier Oregon, graduating from Rainier Union High School followed by Business school in Portland, Oregon.
She married Carroll Pritchard on Jan. 6, 1945. Carroll and Lola had four children, Stacey (Kathy), Carol (Rick), Jeannie (Robert) and Jill (Don).
Lola was preceded in death by her sister Delores Smith; husband Carroll (2005); and parents, Owen (1938) and Ida (2002).
Lola is survived by all of her children; five nieces and nephews; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Lola was active as a Sunday school teacher at Rainier Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts leader and a Home Extension Participant. Lola was the best mother a kid could want. She welcomed our friends into our home, and she made all the grandchildren feel they were her favorite. She was a homemaker, cooking tasty meals for family and friends, sewed, crocheted, gardening and playing cards with family and friends.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at Alston Corner Assembly of God followed by lunch, then a graveside at Hudson Cemetery at 2 p.m. Groulx Family Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.