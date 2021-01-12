Lonnie Dean Pisha

Lonnie Pisha of Columbia City, formerly of Scappoose, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, from esophageal cancer at home with family by his side. He was 78.
He was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Grandville, Washington, to William and Juanita Pisha.
Raised in Portland, he attended Portsmouth Grade School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964 on the USS Ponchatoula and was stationed in Hawaii.
On Feb. 14, 1974, he married Jacquelyn Peasley at United Methodist Church in Portland.
Employed as a union carpenter for over 30 years, he worked many mill jobs and was a foreman at Trojan Nuclear Power Plant in Rainier. He retired at age 57. His last job was at Intel.
He was a cub scout leader of Pack 294, which grew to be one of the largest in Oregon. He also coached soccer and liked attending high school wrestling and track meets, baseball and football games.
Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling and took many cruises including to Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and Belize. He also liked fishing, golfing, watching football, his garden and planting flowers in the spring. Most of all he loved spending time with family. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jackie Pisha of Columbia City; children, Larry Pisha and Candy (Pisha) Olynyk, both of Portland, David and Robert Pisha, both of Scappoose; grandchildren, Savanna Saechao, Redhelle Huffman, Madison Pisha, Nicole Olynyk, Robert Pisha, Levi Pisha and Abagail Pisha; four great-grandchildren; brother Kirk Pisha and his wife, June of Warren; sister Lynn Ditrich of Woodburn; nephews, Jason (Denise) Pisha and Mat (Lisa) Pisha, both of Scappoose; nieces, Denyne Ditrich of Portland and Nicky Lindauer of Connecticut; and great nephews and great nieces, Alex, Cameron, Deja, Althea and Matika.
A military service with honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland in the spring.
A celebration of Lonnie’s life with family and friends will held during the summer and announced at a later date.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
