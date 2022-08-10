Loren Eugene Olson passed away in his sleep on July 21, 2022 at the age of 72.
The son of the late Arlen and Phyllis Olson, he is survived by his three siblings, Alan Olson and Caroline Dubois of St. Helens and Gordon Olson of Columbia City; and his two sons, Jason Olson of St. Helens and Scott Olson of Creswell, Oregon.
He was born on the 4th of July 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota but spent his childhood and most of his life in St. Helens after his parents moved the family to Oregon in 1954.
After graduating St. Helens High School, Loren learned the family trade of autobody repair and painting from his father Arlen V. Olson. He worked at Arlen’s Body Shop in St. Helens, Oregon alongside his parents until their retirement, when he assumed management of the shop. He was a fine craftsman, perfectionist, and consummate professional in all that he did, never cutting corners, he completed many fine automobile and home renovation projects, never hesitating to help family and friends with theirs.
Loren was a stoic and soft-spoken man with a strong current of emotion and thoughtfulness beneath the surface. Like most Olson’s, he had a hard time expressing his feelings, but those closest to him knew that he cared deeply. He enjoyed hunting, camping, home improvement projects and fishing most of all. An excellent fisherman, he was happiest with rod and reel in hand and yelling “fish on!” with his close family and friends nearby.
Loren’s celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 360 Wyeth Street, St. Helens, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.