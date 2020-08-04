At the chime of the new day on June 14, 2020, Loren Lindy DeShazer went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Loren started out in Warren on a family farm. After graduating high school, he attended college. He then ventured into the ministry through the American Sunday Union and was based in Eureka, California. He helped to start churches and in small surrounding communities. Loren spent his ministry putting magic and gospel together as a means to bring the gospel to others in a way that would engage people in a spiritual conversation. His stage name was “DeShazer the Great”. He performed for over 50 years on numerous stages dazzling audiences and sharing the gospel that God sent His Son to die for our sins.
Loren returned to Warren and worked as a sheet and metal fabricator for many years. His last days were spent in Scappoose working as a Chaplin with Patricia in local senior living centers. He had a passion for airplanes and was involved for many years with the Northwest Antique Airplane Club. He used his time wisely by always sharing the Lord’s love on a minute to minute basis with magic. At a moment’s notice a stranger could pound on his door and he would welcome them in, feed them and make sure they got a good night’s rest.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; daughters, Sue Iorg, Teri Abele, Linda Clark, and Laureen Iyer; along with his extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Memorial gifts can be made to Sonshine Society, P.O. Box 327, Lynnwood, Washington 98046-0327. Phone (425) 353-4732, Fax (425) 355-4376 or www.sonshinesociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.