Loren Oliver Lewis Ragan

Loren was born May 26, 1934 to Oliver Lewis and Gladys (Kanavle) Lewis on the family farm in Nelson, Nebraska. Loren started his education going to a one room schoolhouse just outside of Nelson.
In 1948 he moved to Portland with his mother and younger sister Lilian. Loren began attending Portsmouth Middle School where he “informally” changed his name from Oliver Loren Lewis to Loren Ragan, as Ragan was his mother and stepfather, Mike’s, last name. Loren attended Roosevelt High School where he graduated in 1953. After graduating he served in the Army and later attended Portland State University. In 1960 Loren married Deanna Peters, they were married for 46 years until her death in 2006. They had three children, Lorrie, Michael and Timothy.
The family moved from Portland to Scappoose in 1976. Loren resided there until his death. Loren worked for Pacific Resin Company as a machinist for many years before going to Beall Pipe and Tank, which later became NW Tank and Casing where in retired in 1996. Loren was an amazing mechanic and was known for his ingenuity and craftsmanship. His passion was restoring old Fords, but was featured in a Hot Rod Magazine article, From Rust to Rod, for the work he did on his 1934 Oldsmobile. Loren restored a dozen or so cars and trucks ranging from 1926 to 1946. Loren loved going to car shows, cruise-ins, and showing his favorite cars off in parades around the state.
He is preceded in death by his mother; father; and wife Deanna.
He is survived by his children Lorrie (Burns) Ragan, Michael Ragan, and Timothy Ragan; sister Lilian Carner; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.