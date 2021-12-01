Lorraine Coopersmith

An indescribable loss to many, Lorraine Patricia Coopersmith, age 73, of St. Helens, passed away on Oct.16, 2021 after an extensive bout with cancer.
Lorraine was born Feb. 20, 1948 in Long Beach, California to Raymond and Patricia McCabe. While she spent many years growing up in the Lancaster area, her father’s engineering work eventually took them to Pomona, California where she attended her fourth high school and met her husband to be, Jan Kevin Coopersmith. The two married on May 20, 1967 when Lorraine was 18 years old, and Jan was still a junior in high school and only 16 years of age. The two were married for over five decades. They were blessed with a son David; daughter Kiersten; and four beautiful grandchildren.
Jan and Lorraine moved to St. Helens, Oregon in 1974 where Lorraine gained employment with the St. Helens School District and worked for 25 years. Initially, Lorraine was hired on as a duty aid for Yankton Elementary. She was later given the position as the St. Helens High School attendance secretary and with only five years into her tenure, she was elevated to the position of Head Secretary to the principal and carried out that position for many years. Shortly before retiring in 2015, Lorraine worked as the Student Fees Secretary.
Lorraine was a devoted wife and mother who’s love for her husband, children, and grandchildren were immeasurable. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived for Him, always being a conduit of love to everyone she met. She leaves an amazing legacy for each person who had the privilege of knowing her and undoubtedly she will forever be missed, as her imprint on our hearts will never diminish.
She is survived by her husband Jan; son David and daughter Kiersten; son in-law Michael Vanderhoof; grandson Brenden and his wife Allison; granddaughters, Hailey and Annika; grandson Jared; sisters, Diana Doyle and Eileen Saldivar; brothers, Richard McCabe and James McCabe; along with extended family and numerous friends who loved her.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021 at Warren Community Fellowship located at 56523 Columbia River Hwy, Warren, Oregon.
