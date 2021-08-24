Louis Patrick Hanset, 61, of Portland Oregon, passed on August 1, 2021. "Louie" departed in Scappoose, Oregon at home with his wife and two dogs by his side. He was born in Portland, Oregon.
Louie was a student at Roosevelt High School, and mentor in life. He practiced and appreciated the arts and spirituality of the Native American culture with great passion. Of his many hobbies he was known to favor long rides on his motorcycle to bring him joy. He was married to Kimberly Hanset for 25 long and loving years.
He was survived by seven siblings and eight children, to whom gave him 19 beautiful grandchildren that he will forever be remembered by. Of the many things he has been a “papa”, a dad, a father, and a best friend. He will fondly be remembered for the boundlessness of his love and devotion to family.
May our tears and each fond memory be a note of love rising to find you.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 29th at Pier Park in Portland, Oregon.
