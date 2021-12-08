Luzia Helena Muller, 85 recently of Wenatchee, Washington, formerly of Scappoose, Oregon; loving wife, mom, omy, band grandma, GG, and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those that loved her on Dec. 2, 2021.
She was born in Kindsbach, Germany on May 9, 1936 to Mathius and Maria Hartmann. She was one of ten siblings.
She married the love of her life, Wolfram Muller in December of 1961 until his passing in 1992. The couple with their daughter, Barbara, immigrated to the United States on Dec. 31, 1962. Later becoming citizens of the country they loved. They lived in Portland, Oregon until 1972 when they moved to Scappoose, Oregon on what they called WaLuBa hill.
She enjoyed gardening, raising animals, baking, cooking , sewing, knitting, crocheting, crosswords, reading, crafts; but most of all she loved helping people. She was a volunteer for the St. Helens High School Band, where she was lovingly known as band grandma. Later, she volunteered at her church helping with the food for memorial services. During her last two years, she was a volunteer at her assisted living home, where she proudly served as the Ambassador. She welcomed new residents and assisted them in their transition. She also, knitted countless hats and scarves for adults and children which went to various agencies in the region.
Her most wonderful quality was her willingness to help others. She was a strong, funny, loving, helpful woman that brought joy to many people’s lives. She truly felt her purpose in life was giving to others. She will be greatly missed, but she is reunited with loved ones that have passed and with her heavenly father.
She is survived by four siblings; daughter Barbara and son-in-law Brent; five grand children, Dan, Matt, Sarah, Cory, and Brad; and 10 great grandchildren, who called her GG, Adelaide, Chase, Caden, Chloe, Luke, Cole, Tyler, Zane, Leo and Thea.
In remembrance of Luzia, give of yourself to others. That would be what she would have wanted and the best way to honor her memory.
