Lyle Timothy Gump passed away July 21, 2023, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. Lyle was born to Ralph Benjamin Gump and Marie Katherine Oldham Gump on March 16, 1954 in St. Helens, Oregon.
On July 27, 1971, at age 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and completed basic training at San Diego MCRD, Platoon 1080, 1st Battalion. Lyle served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged from the USMC as a Lance Corporal on August 20, 1977.
To a first marriage, his son Steven was born in 1981, followed by daughter Ashley in 1985. During this time, he worked various jobs including long haul trucker, wrecker driver, roofer, mill worker, bouncer, and mechanic.
In 1991 Lyle met Susan Stopa and they married Dec. 3, 1993. With this union came three more of Lyle’s children, Susie, Chris, and Allisa.
In 1992, Lyle opened Scappoose Auto Repair and in 1995, Grumpy’s Towing was born. For 28 years Lyle served Columbia County day and night, towing and recovering for the community, and state, county, and city police. He took great pride in his work and was known as much for his generosity as his grumpiness.
He was a good man, loving husband, father and grandfather, a loyal friend, and proud Marine, and he will be greatly missed.
Lyle is survived by his wife Susan Stopa-Gump; children, Steven Gump, Susie Stopa, Chris Stopa (Aimee), Allisa Stopa Elliott (Ray) and Ashley Gump; grandchildren, Elsie Elston, Paige Gump, Trinity Stopa and Gavin Rose; son-in law Ray Elliott; siblings, Janice (Eldon), Margaret, Marge, and Raymond (Jennifer); nieces; nephews; and many friends far and wide.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; aunts; uncles; and his brothers, Larry and Ralph, Jr.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023 at the Columbia City Community Hall located at 1850 Second Street in Columbia City, Oregon.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the International Towing & Recovery Survivor Fund. https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/donate/.
